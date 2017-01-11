Kemph’s 20 propels Billikens over Bonnies

by Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team took another conference play loss this afternoon, losing 64-49 to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies (6-11, 1-4 A10) were beaten on the glass by the Billikens (14-3, 4-0 A10) 44-38, including a 15-8 difference on the offensive glass. The offensive rebounds allowed the Billikens to 14 second chance points and contributed to their 32 points in the paint.

The Bonnies struggled from beyond the arc, finishing the game shooting 11 percent (1-9) from three. The lone three was hit by freshman guard Jalisha Terry.

The first two minutes of the game saw both teams feeling out the tempo of play and their offensive play, with the Bonnies scoring the lone basket during that period. But the scoring heated up afterwards, with the Billikens going on a 12-2 run over nearly five minutes and the teams trading a pair of scoring runs near the end of the quarter. The Billikens led 17-12 after the first.

They traded baskets to open the second quarter, but the Billikens quickly took control, going on a 9-0 run to extend their lead. Another basket would not be scored for another three minutes following the run, until the 1:48 mark when the teams began to trade baskets again. The Bonnies went into the half trailing the Billikens 36-20.

The Bonnies first half scoring leader was graduate forward Gabby Richmond with 10 points and the Billikens were led by sophomore guard Jordyn Frantz with 11 points.

The Billikens outscored the Bonnies 13-5 in the first five minutes of the second half to further extend their lead to 49-25. But the Bonnies made a push to start a comeback, scoring eight straight points to cut into the lead. The Billikens held a 52-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

After four minutes of play in the fourth, during which the Billikens led scoring 10-4, the Bonnies were able to turn up the pressure. The Bonnies went on a 12-0 run, starting at the 6:00 mark, which lasted until the final 30 seconds, when the Billikens picked up a layup to finish the scoring and secure the victory.

Richmond finished the game as the Bonnies leading scorer with 18 points, also adding eight rebounds and three assists. Terry was second on the team with 13 points and contributed four rebounds and two assists to the team’s performance.

Jackie Kemph, a junior guard, led the Billikens with 20 points, along with six assists and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Jordyn Frantz scored 16 points and senior center Sadie Stipanovich added nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Bonnies next play at home on Sunday against the Fordham Rams. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

