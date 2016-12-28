Bonnies open A10 play with win

by Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team opened conference play with a 78-69 win over the Rhode Island Rams, marking the team’s highest scoring game this season.

The Bonnies (6-7) picked up the win behind 55 points in the second half, outscoring the Rams (4-9) by seven points in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Mariah Ruff, graduate forward Gabby Richmond and junior forward Matea Britvar combined to score 65 of the team’s 78 points in the game.

The Bonnies also excelled from the free throw line, shooting 21 for 25 from the charity stripe. The Rams attempted to cut their way back into the game by shooting three-point shots, taking 37 in the game and making 13.

Both teams opened the game slowly, combining for seven points in the first five minutes and five for their first 22 combined shots. The first quarter ended with the Rams leading 13-10.

The offensive struggles for both teams continued in the second quarter, as they combined for 21 points in the quarter, with there being a two minute scoreless stretch early in the quarter.

Britvar picked up eight points in the first half to lead the Bonnies and sophomore guard Amari Johnson led the Rams with seven points,

The pace picked up in the second half, with the Bonnies, following loss of the lead, going on a 12-2 run over about two minutes to take a 37-29 lead in the third quarter. The run included nine points on three three-point shots for Ruff. The teams matched each other throughout the rest of the third quarter, with the Rams pushing the lead to 46-44 entering the fourth.

The Bonnies started the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to go up eight points. The Rams proved they would not go away however, continuing to score to keep the game close, at one point getting to within three points. But the Bonnies kept up the offensive pressure and responded to the Rams baskets, getting the lead to double-digits three times and securing the win.

Britvar led the Bonnies with 24 points, followed by Richmond with 22 and Ruff with 19 on the game. Britvar and Ruff also picked up double-doubles, with Britvar grabbing 11 rebounds and Ruff dishing out 10 assists.

Britvar set career highs in points and rebounds, while Richmond had a career high in points and Ruff set her career high in assists.

Junior guard Charise Wilson topped the Rams with 34 points and four assists. Johnson dropped a double-double for the Rams with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bonnies will next play on Dec. 31 on the road against George Mason at 2 p.m.

