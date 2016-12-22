Golden Griffins outlast Bonnies in OT

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

On a night of celebration for junior guard Jaylen Adams receiving his 1,000 point ball, the Canisius Golden Griffins spoiled the party and edged out the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 106-101 in overtime. This was the first time the Golden Griffins beat the Bonnies in the Reilly Center since Dec. 6, 2003.

The Golden Griffins had won their last four games.

With 12 seconds left to go in the second half and coming out of Bonnies timeout, the ball was in the hands of junior guard Matt Mobley. Mobley caught a pass from senior forward Denzel Gregg, dribbled to the wing and picked up his dribble. Mobley got trapped but then got some separation, pulled up and knocked down the three ball with 3.7 seconds left to go, tying the game at 89 and sending it to overtime.

It would be Mobley again in overtime, with the same type of set up as before. He received the inbound and from just past the logo at half court, Mobley pulled up and knocked down a three ball with 40 seconds left to go to give the Bonnies a 101-100 lead.

On the next possession for the Golden Griffins, their initial drive by junior guard Kassius Robertson was blocked by junior guard Idris Taqqee. Senior guard Kiefer Douse was sitting wide open underneath to receive the offensive rebound and lay it in for a one point Golden Griffins lead. Mobley would pull up for a quick three attempt and it would bank off the back iron. The Bonnies wouldn’t make another basket and would suffer their fourth loss of the season.

Junior guard Jaylen Adams fouled out of the game with 5:14 left to go in the second half. He would leave the game having scored 15 points in the second half to move his total to 17 for the night. Adams made his first three one minute into the second half.

Adams led Bonaventure on a 19-4 run at the end of the first half to tie the game at 41. The Golden Griffins closed out the half with a 9-2 run to lead 50-43.

The Bonnies three-point defense continued to struggle, giving up 15 threes. The Bonnies turned the ball over 13 points for 16 Golden Griffin points.

Senior forward David Andoh stepped up off the bench, giving the Bonnies 18 points and was 3-4 from beyond the arc. Mobley finished the game with a team high 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Gregg had 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Golden Griffins senior forward Phil Valenti recorded 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists. Freshman guard Isaiah Reese came off the bench and dropped 22 points, part of the 44 bench points the Golden Griffins would have.

The Bonnies will exit non-conference play 8-4 and will begin Atlantic 10 conference play Friday Dec. 30. They will head on the road to take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 4 p.m.

