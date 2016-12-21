Bonnies fall as UB makes team history

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team lost to the Buffalo Bulls this afternoon 68-47 at Alumni Arena in Buffalo. The win for the Bulls marked the first time in program history the team has started a season 9-0.

The Bonnies (5-7) struggled with turnovers throughout the game, turning the ball over 19 times over four quarters. The Bulls were able to capitalize on these mistakes, scoring 20 points off turnovers in the game.

The Bulls also controlled the paint throughout the game, out-rebounding the Bonnies 45-33, scoring 43 points in the paint and 19 second chance points. They also topped the Bonnies in bench points, 31-9.

The game began with both teams keeping it close, with both opening with four point streaks to open the game knot the score at 4-4 by the 6:48 mark of the first quarter. But this would be the only tie of the game, as the Bulls moved quickly to jump out to a 13-4 lead and hold an eight point lead by the end of the quarter.

The Bulls kept up the pressure in the second quarter, going on an 8-0 run mid-way through the quarter to take a 14 point lead. The Bonnies ended the quarter by outscoring the Bulls 11-7 to cut the deficit to nine at the half.

Graduate forward Gabby Richmond led the Bonnies in scoring at the half with eight points and senior guard JoAnna Smith led the Bulls with seven points.

After the teams traded baskets to open the second half, the Bulls went on a 13-0 run, during which five different players scored, to go up by 24 on the Bonnies. They would outscore the Bonnies 23-8 in the quarter.

The Bonnies made a push to come back in the fourth quarter, out-scoring the Bulls 12-9, but ultimately fell short as the Bulls secured the victory.

Richmond and junior guard Mariah Ruff tied for the team lead in points with 12, also matching each other in rebounds with five and with Ruff adding four assists. Junior forward Matea Britvar contributed eight points and five rebounds to the effort.

The Bulls had three players in double digits for points: junior center Cassie Oursler with 12, Smith with 11 and junior guard Stephanie Reid with 10. Freshman forward Summer Hemphill added eight points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Bonnies next game is on Dec. 28 when they welcome Rhode Island to the Reilly Center at 4 p.m. for the start of conference play.

