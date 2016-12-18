Bonnies get home win over Albany

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team picked up a win on Sunday, defeating the Albany Great Danes 67-59 for its fifth win of the season

The Bonnies (5-6) got off to a strong start with effective shooting, taking a lead mid-way through the first quarter which they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. The Great Danes (6-6) did find success with points off turnovers, scoring 19 points on 22 turnovers.

The teams nearly matched each other in rebounds, with Albany having a slight edge at 37-33. But the Bonnies benefited from ball movement, out assisting Albany 17-5.

“I thought today was the most complete game that we have played so far this year,” Bonnies head coach Jesse Fleming said. “We had four kids in double figures, and then (freshman guard) Sarah Hart also had seven, so start to finish I thought we competed, I thought we really mixed it up. I thought we played with a tough effort level, so I’m just proud of the way we played today. We needed this one.”

The teams traded baskets to open the game, with five lead changes in the first five minutes of the game. However, the Bonnies claimed their final lead of the game when sophomore guard Mckenna Maycock knocked down a three-point shot to them up 14-12.

Albany continued to push into the lead throughout the rest of the first half, coming to within five points, but the Bonnies kept up the offensive pressure and went into halftime with a 38-27 lead.

“I thought we ran ourself well. Toledo, I think, took us out of our stuff a little bit,” Fleming said. “When one option was denied, it wasn’t like we stood around; we got right to the second option. I thought we kept our spacing pretty well.”

The Bonnies leading scorer at the half was Maycock with nine points and Albany was led by senior guard Imani Tate and freshman guard Mackenzie Trpcic with six points.

“Like coach said, as a team we had so many great practices coming in,” Maycock said. “I think that helps us be more connected overall and every single person did a great job today, that’s why we had four people in double-digits.”

The second half saw more dueling baskets, with both teams continuing to play at a high pace and applying pressure to the opposing defense. Albany got as close as six points on a few occasions throughout the fourth quarter, but the Bonnies held them off to secure the victory.

Junior guard Mariah Ruff led the Bonnies with 16 points, along with six assists and five rebounds. Maycock and freshman guard Jalisha Terry added 13 points, and graduate forward Gabby Richmond had 11.

“We kept hitting the extra pass and that was good,” Ruff said. “Nobody was really selfish and I felt like we were really connected. Knocking down shots was a big thing.”

Albany was led by Tate with 16 points, and three rebounds.

The Bonnies next play on Dec. 21 when they travel to Buffalo to take the Buffalo Bulls at 12 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu