Bonnies fall short against Toledo

by Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team fell to the Toledo Rockets Sunday afternoon 74-50, marking a sweep of the Bonnies over their two game road trip. The Bonnies lost to Eastern Michigan Friday.

The Bonnies (4-6) struggled with turnovers throughout the game, giving the ball away a season-high 29 times, including 16 turnovers in the first half. The Rockets (8-1) were able to take advantage of these mistakes, scoring 33 points off of turnovers in the game.

The Rockets won the bench battle with 33 bench points to the Bonnies 14. They also controlled the offensive game in the paint throughout the game, outscoring the Bonnies in points in the paint (42-26) and second chance points (17-7).

They out-rebounded the Bonnies on the offensive end 16-9, though the Bonnies won the defensive end 26-18.

Though the teams kept the game close within the first four minutes of the game, the scoring slowed early in the game, including a three minute drought mid-way through the first quarter. Both teams added points late in the quarter, which ended with a deadlock score of 11-11.

The first four minutes of the second quarter saw the Rockets jump out to a lead behind a 12-4 run. The Bonnies made efforts to push into the lead, but the Rockets continued to keep up the pressure, finishing the half with a 34-20 lead.

The Bonnies leading scorer at the half was freshman guard Jalisha Terry with seven points, while Toledo had a three-way tie for its scoring lead, with freshman guard Mariella Santucci, junior guard Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott and senior center Sophie Reecher all putting up six points in the first half.

The teams traded points for a majority of the third quarter, with the lead for the Rockets hovering around 20 points for most of that time.

The Bonnies continued to battle throughout the fourth quarter, but struggled to cut deep into the lead, ultimately coming up short and taking the loss.

Terry led the Bonnies with 12 points, while graduate forward Gabby Richmond contributed nine points, nine rebounds and five assists. Junior forward Matea Britver also scored nine points, while grabbing six rebounds, and freshman guard Danielle Migliore scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds of her own.

The Rockets were led by Santucci, who netted 13 points and four assists, and Bravo-Harriott with 12 points and four rebounds. Reecher added 10 points and four rebounds.

The Bonnies return home on Dec. 18 when they take on Albany at the Reilly Center at 1 p.m.

