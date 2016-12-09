Bonnies drop road game to Eastern Michigan

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team dropped its first game of a two game road trip Friday afternoon, losing to Eastern Michigan 75-56.

Eastern Michigan (4-5) outscored the Bonnies (4-5) in three of the four quarters, including a 23-7 fourth quarter that extended the lead.

The Bonnies finished the game shooting 35.1 percent (20-57) from the field and 26.1 percent (6-23) from three, while Eastern Michigan finished shooting 42.4 percent (25-59) from the field and 50 percent (10-20) from behind the three point line.

The rebounding battle was nearly even, with Eastern Michigan grabbing one more rebound than the Bonnies, winning 38 to 37. The Bonnies also struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away 14 times, off which Eastern Michigan scored 13 points.

The Bonnies got off to a quick start in the game, opening the game on an 8-0 run before Eastern Michigan scored its first basket at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter. Eastern Michigan pulled within one point of the lead on two occasions in the first quarter, but the Bonnies were able to keep them at bay and finished the quarter up 19-13.

Throughout the second quarter, both teams traded the lead, and the Bonnies went into the half up 36-35. Junior guard Mariah Ruff led the Bonnies in scoring at the half with 15 points, while senior guard Sheyna Deans led Eastern Michigan with 11 points.

The trend continued in the third quarter, with neither team going up by more than five points in either quarter.

But at the 5:28 mark of the third quarter, Eastern Michigan took a 44-43 lead, which ended up being the final lead change of the game.

Eastern Michigan took hold of the game with a 7-0 lead to open the fourth quarter. They continued to score throughout the quarter while limiting the Bonnies to only field goals for the final six minutes of the game, securing the victory for them.

Ruff and graduate forward Gabby Richmond tied for the team lead in points with 15, with Ruff also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists, and Richmond grabbing nine rebounds. Freshman guard Jalisha Terry contributed 13 points to the Bonnies offense.

Eastern Michigan’s top scorer was junior guard Micah Robinson, who dropped 21 points, four assists and two rebounds. Dean added 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and senior guard Phillis Webb added 14 points and nine rebounds of her own.

The Bonnies next game will be on Dec. 11 when they take on Toledo at 12 p.m. in their second game of the road trip.

