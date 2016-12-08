Low-key employee: Nina Peterson : HEOP assistant reflects on her cherished relationships with program members

By Yoselin Person

Staff Writer

Nina H. Peterson, an administrative assistant of the HEOP department, has been working at St. Bonaventure in June 2003, and thinks of her job as a great opportunity.

“I never imagined being here this long,” said Peterson. “But it has really worked out for me.”

Peterson’s position at St. Bonaventure gave her the chance to work full time in order to provide for her kids.

“I was looking for a job that would afford me the opportunity to work all day,” said Peterson. “While my kids were at school, I could spend the evenings at home with them.”

Working at the HEOP department, Peterson felt knowledgeable working with the staff members and the students, and felt fondness for them, too.

“I love working for HEOP and working with our students,” said Peterson. “I have learned so much from them over the years.”

Although working for the HEOP department can be stressful, Peterson feels rewarded in having the job opportunity that she has.

“Some days can be stressful,” said Peterson. “But this has been so rewarding for me… I am also very lucky to work with a staff of great and caring people.”

Peterson also finds it rewarding to work with great students, and watching them grow to be successful students.

“I get to work with wonderful students, to know so many wonderful kids and to watch them grow and be successful,” said Peterson.

Peterson only has one real issue with working for the HEOP department and that is having a hard time to say her goodbyes to the graduate students.

“I really only have one real issue with working for HEOP,” said Peterson. “I miss them when they leave, it’s so exciting to watch them do well and graduate but I miss them.”

As time goes on, Peterson has seen a lot of positive changes in the HEOP department.

“The changes have been very positive,” said Peterson. “I have seen a lot of change as far as staff.”

personyr14@bonaventure.edu