Gambino pleases again with electrifying new installment

By Thomas Cottingham

Donald Glover, also known as his stage name, Childish Gambino, has been having a monster year. From creating his new hit TV show on FX, Atlanta, to acting in movies and to releasing his highly anticipated album, “Awaken, My Love!,” Glover is moving onto bigger and better things.

His new project, “Awaken, My Love!,” is nothing like the Childish Gambino that was released in the past. First off, there is no rapping or features in this project. This is all Gambino in this new, funky, polarizing album. This project is nothing like his previous work, “Because the Internet,” or other rap albums that he made in the past. This one is full on singing and instrumentals. Anyone expecting another regular ‘Bino album will be disappointed.

The vibe of this piece is not like any other. The key word is “different,” but some elements of this music has been seen recently. The whole “revival of vintage music of the 70s and 80s” can be seen on projects like Random Access Memories by Daft Punk or Starboy by The Weeknd, but Gambino puts his own spin on it. He steers toward a funk and gospel approach, but also just uses experimental music.

Gambino is able to mimic sounds of similar artists to his particular sound of this album with the use of new musical technology and auto tune. This can be heard on one of the record’s leading singles, “Redbone.” This funky song brings out the alternative voice that Gambino brings. It sounds like a mixture of Stevie Nicks and Prince, but with a more modern approach when it comes to lyrics.

The other leading single, “Me and Your Mama,” is another example of the maturity that Gambino has established with this new project. Instead of writing raps about trial issues with relationships and happy-go-lucky songs, Gambino spills his emotions in a rage in this track. The spacious iron to the track turns haywire into a vicious heavy guitar jam, similar to The Black Keys.

There are some weak points, however. The song “California” starts off as an enjoyable, Caribbean song but as soon as Gambino starts singing, the song is ruined. It feels like he isn’t even trying. The moaning into the microphone make the vocals just sound intentionally bad. This is one song that I would skip every play through.

Another song that did not stand tall, “Riot,” just sounds like a noisy, bland song. There is not that much substance in this song, although the futuristic instrumental helps it.

“Awaken, My Love!” has a very strong ending to the project. All the closing songs are emotional, which is good because the beginning is all electrifying and intense. The song “Baby Boy” might be one of the most beautiful songs on the whole list. The song uses a simple guitar riff while Gambino sings to his child while he’s having a downfall with his wife. Gambino uses a voice changer again, as he does throughout this entire album. The ending guitar solo sealed the deal: it was just beautiful.

Another emotionally well-made song is “The Night Me and Your Mama Met.” This track is just instrumental with no lyrics and can paint a picture without words. The instrumental describes love, pain and triumph all in a few guitar riffs and some other-worldly production.

However, the standout song to the whole 11-track tape is “Zombies.” This song brings the rhythm of blues and funk together with a joyful and hopeful song of some killer zombies. It is a fun tune, but what really makes it the best is the nifty guitar licks, and especially the impressive solo at the end. The lyrics are fun and the music is just breathtaking.

As a whole, “Awaken, My Love!” will not be a surefire favorite after the first listen. This is not recommended for Gambino fans, or rap fans in general, who think this will be similar to any of his older projects. It is different, weird, funky and jazzy, but the true beauty from this album has to come from the listener. For some, it could be amazing but to others it could just be a bunch of weird sounds. This project is experiential and polarizing, but it’s still a very solid album

