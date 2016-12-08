Chapel hosts baby shower to benefit mothers

By Brandon Fields

News Assignment Editor

A modern baby shower for the Virgin Mary encourages people to bring out gifts in honor of the mother of Jesus.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany hosted their 14th annual “Shower for Mary” event.

Visitors were encouraged to bring infant and toddler gifts to the occasion. However, the gifts weren’t exactly for Mary herself, but to act as donations for less fortunate young mothers in the figure’s honor.

The service took place at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse chapel which is located after crossing the bridge in the direction of Allegany.

Like any baby shower, everyone placed their gifts consisting of baby bottles, warm clothing and toys on the altar after a short prayer service.

Sr. Mary Lou Lafferty, O.S.F., worked on the event coming to fruition and explained where the event stemmed from.

“In this day and age, young mothers don’t have the opportunity to support and make sure their child has proper seasonal clothing and diapers,” said Lafferty.

The event acted as a way to aid mothers and their children who are in need.

At the event, two companies were awarded for their charitable giving and work they have done in respect to underprivileged young mothers.

Among the recipients were The Diaper Depot of Olean and Southern Tier Pregnancy Care Center.

In previous years, Lafferty explained, a few hundred people attend each shower and that is estimated to be true for this year too. Free food and refreshments were offered at the end for those who attended.

Willing people can still make contributions even if they missed the shower. Call the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany’s main office, at 716-373-0200 to find out more information.

fieldsbj14@bonaventure.edu