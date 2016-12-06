Bonnies pick up road win at Hofstra

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team pulled out a win on the road against the Hofstra Pride, 81-75.

It was 72-70, the Bonnies trailed with 4:43 left to go in the game. Junior guard Matt Mobley rolls off a screen and knocks down a three-point shot to put the Bonnies up 73-72. From there the Bonnies would close out the game with a 13-3 run.

Before that junior guard Jaylen Adams, senior forward Denzel Gregg and freshman center/forward Josh Ayeni all had four fouls and, at one point, needed to be taken out to prevent fouling out of the game.

The Bonnies owned a 12-point lead starting the second half and would extend it to as much as 13. In the first half the Bonnies were shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bonnies were led by Adams with 31 points, eight rebound and four assists. Mobley earned himself a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. They finished 42 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. Gregg added 10 points and eight rebound along with senior forward David Andoh with 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Junior forward/center Rokas Gustys led the way for the Pride with 20 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Eli Pemberton dropped 15 points. The Pride also had junior forward Ty Greer who added 11 points and eight rebounds. The Pride finished the game shooting 39 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.

The Bonnies will next play against UNC-Wilmington in the Reilly Center on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

sawyerjp15@bonaventure.edu