Low-key employee: Angela Lassiter

By Yoselin Person

Staff Writer

St. Bonaventure University takes pride in its students, faculty and alumni. Students also often come to appreciate those workers who prepare our meals every day of the week.

Angela Lassiter, has been a part of St. Bonaventure working in Café Le Verna for six years. She has built a lot of memories over the last six years with Bonaventure students, faculty, alumni, visitors and parents.

Lassiter loves making sandwiches for people and her favorite thing to do is when someone isn’t sure on what they want to eat, she works with them in order to help them pick and choose the perfect meal they can enjoy.

One memory she holds was when a woman from Indiana, visiting Bonaventure, wasn’t sure on what she wanted to order. Lassiter made her a dish the woman raved about. She was so pleased with her meal she came back again to find out what Lassiter did to prepare the meal she wasn’t so sure about at first.

It doesn’t annoy Angela that people are unsure about what they want. Lassiter understands the undecided factor of choosing a meal off of the menu. She enjoys making sandwiches for people, but on occasions she also covers the Starbucks area of Café Le Verna — where she perfects Starbucks recipes from scratch.

“I love it when people can relax and have fun; we’re all human, we just need to relax a little,” said Lassiter.

Lassiter has grown close to some of the students here at Bonaventure.

“It’s sad to see them leave when you’ve known them for all these year,” said Lassiter.

Students have learned to create a special bond with Café Le Verna and The Hickey workers throughout their four years. Lassiter understands the good nature Bonaventure students have and the special relationships students create with the workers.

personyr16@bonaventure.edu