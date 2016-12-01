Beer-tasting event to “hop” up campus

By Yoselin Person

Staff Writer

The Praebibo: A Toast to BonaResponds is a bubbling beer-tasting event that will be held for those of age on Saturday in the Doyle Dining Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.

The craft beer-tasting is a charity event that will host five Breweries: Four Mile Brewing, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Rohrbach Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company and R.G. Brewery.

Erin O’Rourke, a senior marketing major, is helping facilitate the event and is passionate about raising money for BonaResponds in order to help people throughout the community and the world at large.

“There is so much to the charity,” said O’Rourke. “We feel it is a very worthy cause and we want to help in any way we can.”

While the event is taking place, it’s also making people aware of BonaResponds’ affordances to the community.

“We want everyone to know about BonaResponds,” said O’Rourke. “…How important it is to our community.”

BonaResponds is a charity that Jim Mahar, Ph.D., a professor of finance, started after Hurricane Katrina, and the charity has grown ever since. The beer-tasting event is another fundraiser that will continue BonaResponds’ goal of raising money for those in need.

“Dr. Mahar came and spoke to our class about all of the facets of BonaResponds,” said O’Rourke. “We are hoping that it is an event that will continue annually in the future to benefit BonaResponds.”

Alex Carro, a senior marketing major, said he’s been touched by Mahar’s BonaResponds charity, and considers the charity to be more than just reaching a financial goal.

“He brought tears to our eyes, telling us stories of his time in Haiti after the earthquake a few years back,” said Carro. “From then out, it became more than just a financial goal.”

Carro is also determined to have the charity become known by others, who will consider volunteering on the weekends.

“Hopefully this awareness will lead to more involvement,” said Carro. “We have a unique opportunity to reach students and alumni about BonaResponds.”

Although the event involves drinking beer, it’s also an event to learn to drink responsibly while having a good time and learning about the different kinds of craft beers.

“This is a fun event, with music and alcohol,” said Carro. “But [it] is focused on tasting craft beers as well as learning about safe drinking and the brewing process.”

Praebibo: A Toast to BonaResponds event will be a safe and enjoyable event that will leave people with a remembrance of what the charity does to help people in need.

“We want this to be an event that people are going to remember,” said O’Rourke. “…We want guests to learn about BonaResponds and be aware of everything the charity does.”

