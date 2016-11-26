Bonnies take opener in UCF Thanksgiving Classic

by Mikael DeSanto

After Austin Peay nearly made a comeback, the St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team picked up a win in its game of the UCF Thanksgiving Classic, 58-57. Austin Peay was able to pull it to within one point on three occasions, but never held the lead.

The Bonnies started the game strong on offense, going on a 6-0 run to open the game after neither team scored in the first minutes. The run was helped by the performance on the glass by junior forward Matea Britvar, who grabbed three rebounds within the first two minutes.

The Bonnies ended the first quarter with a 22-7 lead over Austin Peay.

But Austin Peay would begin cutting into the lead during the second quarter, outscoring the Bonnies 16-8 to drop the lead to 30-23 at the half. The scoring for Austin Peay was highlighted by a 13-4 run in the last seven and a half minutes of the second quarter.

Austin Peay was out-rebounded in the first half by the Bonnies 24-14, including 21 on the defensive sides for the Brown and White.

Graduate forward Gabby Richmond paced the Bonnies in points at the half with 11. Austin Peay saw two players tie for its first half scoring leader, with both junior guard Bri Williams and junior forward/center Sydney Gooch picking up seven points in the half.

The offenses matched each other throughout the third quarter, though there were stretches of the quarter where neither team scored and most of the baskets were one minute apart, respectively.

But the team did string together baskets near the end of the quarter, combining for seven points in the final minute of play.

The dueling scores continued to start the fourth quarter. Austin Peay pulled within three, but the Bonnies followed with five points in about 30 seconds to extend their lead to eight.

Both teams then went on a cold streak, with two three-pointers from Williams being the only baskets between the 7:07 and 3:46 marks, when Ruff made two free throws.

Austin Peay knocked down two more three-point shots to keep the game close, but the Bonnies responded each time to keep them from taking the lead. This forced Austin Peay to intentionally foul the Bonnies in an attempt to comeback, which nearly worked.

In the closing 30 seconds of play, the Bonnies missed four straight free throws, which allowed freshman guard Nieja Crawford to make a layup, and fellow freshman guard Shelbie Piggie to hit a three as time expired. But Austin Peay would fall one point short in its comeback as the Bonnies won.

Ruff was the Bonnies top performer in the game with 18 points, seven assists, which ties a career high, and six rebounds. Williams and Gooch tied for the lead in points for Austin Peay with 13. Williams also got three rebounds and four assists, while Gooch got two rebounds and two blocks.

The Bonnies will play their second game of the UCF Thanksgiving Classic against Rider on Nov. 27 at noon.

