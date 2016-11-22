Bonnies win in convincing fashion against Central Michigan

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

The Bonnies ended a two game losing streak Tuesday night with a 31-point win over the Central Michigan Chippewa.

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team never trailed in the game and would come out with some vengeance after a three-point loss the night before.

The Bonnies quickly jumped out to a 10-2 lead early in the first half, capped off by a three-pointer by junior guard Jaylen Adams. Though the Chippewa would keep the score fairly close after this, the Bonnies began to pull away late in the first half, leading 53-37 going into the second.

As they continued to extend their lead, the Bonnies went on a 16-0 run over five minutes mid-way through the second half, as well as threes from Adams and junior guard Matt Mobley, and a slam from senior forward Denzel Gregg.

The Bonnies were led by Mobley, who had 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Right behind Mobley was Adams with 17 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

The starting five for the Bonnies all were in double figures in points. Gregg earned himself a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Chippewa were led by junior guard Marcus Keene who dropped 23 points. Junior forward Luke Meyer added 11 points in Tuesday night’s loss.

The Bonnies shot 50 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. They caused the Chippewa to turn the ball over 14 times and scored 13 points off them. The Bonnies had 20 second chance points and 42 points in the paint.

With the win the Bonnies return to .500 on the season at 2-2 and the Chippewa’s fall to 1-4 on the season.

The Bonnies return to action tomorrow night as they play their final game in the H-E-B Center Lone Star Showcase, taking on the Pepperdine Waves at 6 p.m.