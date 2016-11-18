University announces next president

By Diana McElfresh

Editor-in-Chief

St. Bonaventure University released the name of the 21st president of the university today in an email to university members.

The new president, Dennis DePerro, Ph.D., is the current dean of the Purcell School of Professional Studies at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

DePerro was selected by the Board of Trustees Sunday following an eight-month search process, according to the release.

DePerro has served at Le Moyne for several years, both as vice president of enrollment management, and later as inaugural deal of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies.

According to the email, DePerro has worked in university administration for 35 years, including time spent in admissions and alumni relations at Canisius and Marietta colleges.

DePerro has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in educational administration and supervision, both from Canisius, as well as a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Interim president Andrew Roth, Ph.D., will work with DePerro in order to help his transition into the presidency, according to the release.

DePerro, who attended Bishop Timon High School in Buffalo, said Franciscan values have impacted his life.

“The Jesuits have had a profound impact on my life, but my foundation is Franciscan,” he said, according to the email.

Further information will follow in a later edition of The Bona Venture.

mcelfrdh14@bonaventure.edu