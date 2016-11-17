Too soon for Christmas

I love Christmas music and “Dominick the Donkey” is my jam. I love singing about an Italian Christmas ass with the same name as me every Christmas season. The problem is that it is not the Christmas season yet!

Yes, it is currently the holiday season, but that holiday is Thanksgiving. There is a reason it is called Thanksgiving break.

Ever since Nov. 1, people have been playing Christmas music, and that is way too soon. At that point Christmas is still 45 days away and people are already “Rockin’ around the Christmas tree” and I can’t accept that.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand the excitement. Christmas truly is the “most wonderful time of the year.” People exchange gifts with the people they love, secret Santa parties bring laughter and joy to friend groups, egg nog is once again socially acceptable to drink, some of our favorite movies, movies like Elf or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, are back on television and let’s not forget it’s Jesus’ birthday. Christmas music gets us excited for all of this happiness and joy returning to our lives, but people are skipping the vital transition period.

Halloween, for a lot of people, is a holiday full of decorations and planning. Front yards are full of spooky creatures and costumes are intricately planned out to impress everyone you see Halloween night. Christmas is the same thing, but instead of making front yards scary, they become joyful. And instead of costumes, it’s ugly sweaters and antlers. Thanksgiving is that little break in between that we need in order to relax.

People are tossing Thanksgiving to the side when it is essential to the end of the year. It is a time for us to slow down, eat and be thankful for everything heading in to the season that we show are gratitude to everyone we are thankful for.

Now, I need to make sure people aren’t getting the wrong impression here. Christmas music is fantastic and I need it in my life. It puts a smile on my face and I am more than happy to sing along. But that time is not now. That time starts Black Friday.

Why Black Friday? It is the real start of the Christmas season. Everyone’s bellies are as big as Santa’s after getting stuffed on Thanksgiving, and the holiday sales begin. Christmas gifts are being bought for little Tommys and Susies at Best Buys, Toys R Uses and Walmarts across the country. Plus, Amazon has made online Black Friday shopping something to look forward to every year.

To everyone already celebrating Christmas music, I understand. But please hold on for just one more week. After that, I will be more than happy to sing about a bullied reindeer saving the day and mommy cheating on daddy with a fat bearded man. Until then, let’s be excited about food.

Dominic LoVallo is the

Managing Editor for The

Bona Venture. His email is

lovalldv15@bonaventure.edu