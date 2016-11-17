Thanksgiving fashion inspiration

By Simone Robinson

Staff Writer

Take your personal style to new heights this holiday season with our guide to the perfect Thanksgiving Day outfits, featuring fashion-forward pieces for formal and informal events.

Casual Love

An off-the-shoulder sweater in colors like champagne and red wine will create a subtly sexy ensemble for the season. Add a dash of contrast by pairing those festive colors with flared jeans or casual loose-fitting pants in prints such as stripes.

Unconventional Pairing

Whip out your favorite basic summer jumpsuit and pair it with a collared shirt or long-sleeved turtleneck to create an eye-catching look. To create the perfect silhouette, add a broad belt to cinch the waist.

Blue Hues

For the ladies who will be spending Thanksgiving out on the town, add a textured piece such as fur to take your nighttime looks to new heights. Instead of gravitating towards basic fur colors in brown and caramel, make a bold statement by rocking multicolored fur or fur in predominantly blue hues. And add a jeweled choker or rustic jewelry to give your outfit a bit of nighttime edge.

Trendy Coats

You can never go wrong by blending both casual and dressy pieces, so break all of the rules this Thanksgiving by pairing your look with a casual cocoon coat. This trendy streamlined piece, labelled the ultimate “Boyfriend Coat,” fully encompasses the essence of street style, making your outfit appear modern and effortlessly classic.

Old Hollywood

For a classic and glamourous fit, reminiscent of Old Hollywood, pair a strapless top, preferably a bustier or corset with a pencil skirt embroidered with gemstones. The pairing, in particular the sweetheart neckline, will create the perfect balance of sweet and daring elegance.

New Sequins

Nothing screams holiday season like sequins. Sequin dresses, in particular, are the go-to trend for outings during the colder season. Add an element of surprise to your look by rocking a pair of sequins trousers in colors beyond the stereotypical gold and silver.

robinsss12@bonaventure.edu