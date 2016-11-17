Low-key employee: Evelyn Penman

By Yoselin Person

Staff Writer

Evelyn Penman, an assistant director of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, finds working at the school’s museum very rewarding.

Working in an aesthetic collection of arts for nine years, Penman said her job has impacted her life in a positive way.

“…I feel working at the Quick Center does impact my life in a positive way,” said Penman. “I am able to be creative, which I really enjoy.”

Penman enjoys working with the collection and making designs. She is also in charge of the museum’s collection, one of the biggest in the area. The arts collection has been growing for almost 75 years, now to a point where it has 4,000 items.

As a result, the artwork that is in the collection makes Penman feel connected and happy to know working in a museum full of art is her job.

“I do feel a connection to some of the artwork,” said Penman. “Some of the works just make me happy to look at… art should strike a chord with you in some way.”

Penman’s job may seem smooth to manage; however, it can be a rough day dealing with youngsters from grammar school who visit the art museum.

“A day with 75 third graders is a long day for me,” said Penman. “Different times of the year, everybody is looking for a field trip. It can be overwhelming.”

Although working with kids can be a hard time for the assistant director, Penman considers putting hard work in managing the art collection is all worth it due to the outcome it brings to the museum and community.

There have been visits from artists and from masters programs such as Howard Caplan, who is known as a costume designer for theater. Penman believes inviting artists to the school’s museum is different and brings a visual performing arts field here to Bonaventure.

“Last year we had Howard Caplan; he’s a very interesting person,” said Penman. “I think it’s very fun and different for a museum to do.”

Overall, Penman’s hard work in managing visits and the art collection brings a great outcome to the museum. Penman sometimes considers working on a project a bit hard, but working towards an aspiration is what motivates her.

“Some projects are bigger than others,” said Penman. “…Take longer to execute but I like working towards a goal.”

Penman’s motivation has led herself to not only just being the assistant director in managing the arts collection, but to creating art herself by using recyclable materials.

During the spring, Penman worked on a project for a fashion show called “Trashion Fashion.” The project consisted of her designing a dress using only recyclable materials, which became one of her most fun projects in the Quick Center.

“Designing a dress for Trashion Fashion was one of the most fun projects I ever took here,” said Penman.

Penman’s hard work on the art collection and other projects has been recognized by other students at Bonaventure.

Jahatu Walker, a junior education major, acknowledged Penman’s work and believes the artwork displayed is enjoyable.

“…It brings the visual aspect to people who do enjoy viewing these things,” said Walker. “We don’t have any other place near the school where we can look at art work, so it’s definitely a good thing that we have it here on campus.”

Penman’s hard work, dedication and creativity in working with different projects and managing the department is rewarding because it leaves the Quick Center an attraction for people in the school and in town.

