Drugs: Part of the industry or promoting addiction?

By Brandon Fields

News Assignment Editor

Imagine that we lived in a society where not everyone was aware of the harmful side effects large amounts of artificial sugars could have on health.

Then you have a friend pushing endless amounts of candy in your face like Skittles, Twix and Starburst. The same friend emphasizes and highlights the great taste of the candy, but leaves out that it can cause cavities, obesity and other health issues. Would you be happy with this friend? In my world, I can’t see someone promoting something that could negatively affect me as a “good” friend.

Depending on your answer, rappers are doing the same thing. They are not being such “good” friends. Rappers are highlighting the glamour and appeal of doing different party drugs. However, most rappers are leaving out one thing– drugs can seriously leave you messed up.

“Popping a Molly and sweating” is fine, until you are on your senior trip in high school and there is a young woman passed out from the drug due to dehydration.

Believe me, I am not saying to ban the talk of drugs in the hip-hop community. In some ways, drugs are integral to the culture as a whole. A lot of early rap groups like N.W.A talked about drugs, but they mentioned the violence and hardships they faced, which pushed them into that lifestyle.

I am asking that within the modern day of music, artists pay attention to their impressionable listeners. The faster technology is moving, the quicker younger minds are getting their hands on explicit music.

Rappers are opinion leaders and when they say certain things those things become objectives to listeners. If a rapper like Future, who has wide-found success, says “sippin’ lean” gets you “wavy” making you a “baller,” that becomes an easy objective for someone to try and reach. Sure you may not have the money Future has, or the jewelry he rocks but the drug is the one thing you can get to be like him.

Rappers tend to associate drugs with being cool, and honestly who doesn’t want to be cool and accepted? Drugs are cheaper than all the fancy things rappers talk about and become the thing you can have in common with them.

When you hear something in a song it lacks the depth associated with real life. For example, I thought drinking Hennessey would be great, but little did songs warn me about the burn I would experience in my throat after drinking the cognac.

If someone hears “Xanny Family” by Future, they will soon believe Xanax are a casual pill to pop at parties, not acknowledging that if they take it most likely they will black out not remembering the night.

If someone hears “2 Cups Stuffed” by Young Thug they will believe lean is a colorful, fruity drink that makes you feel good. They might overlook the nausea, dizziness and loss of balance they may experience.

Ultimately, drugs should not be equated with a good time. Drugs are things not to be played with. They can alter someone’s life drastically if they don’t fully understand them.

Drugs shouldn’t be a go to for artists when trying to describe a good time. If drugs are the main subject of a song, it takes away from musicality.

If someone was planning to give an authoritative speech, I doubt they would use cursing the entire time. It would make them sound foolish. The same goes for artists: if you want to make a song representing a good time, challenge yourself, because the constant drug talk can prove that as an artist — you’re lazy.

Drugs can be abused, and rappers seem to ignore that. Turning up is fine, but if it affects mental and physical health some aspects should be avoided. There should be more artists explaining that “you” are what makes something “lit” or stylish not a substance or a material thing.

Ultimately real Gs know the only thing needed for a good time is the right attitude, good music and not caring about what others think.

