Cowboys should go with Prescott

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, they had one goal in mind: find Tony Romo a backup.

There were no expectations for a franchise quarterback, or for a starting job challenge with Romo. The front office simply sought a reliable play caller that could hold down the fort if Romo’s injury problems returned. And while there was chatter and speculation following the dominance Prescott displayed during the preseason, the hope was that he wouldn’t see the field for all of the 2016 season.

Yet, per usual, that wasn’t the case. Before the first snap of the regular season could be made, Romo was once again sidelined with an injury, giving Prescott an early chance. And, to say the least, he has run away with it.

Now 11 weeks into the NFL season, Prescott has led his team to a record of 8 and 1, forming a historically dominant rookie duo alongside running back Ezekiel Elliot. And even more impressive is that the lone loss came in week 1 to the Giants, giving Prescott and company an eight game winning streak going into the weekend.

The team has the looks of a true contender, but problems lie on the horizon as Romo’s comeback is lurking in the shadows. His return from injury is imminent, putting the front office and coaching staff in a tough predicament.

On one hand, Prescott has been everything one could’ve hoped for and more. He has kept this team at a Super Bowl-contender level all year and has proven to be a capable leader.

But on the other side of things, Romo who, outside of devastating injuries, has given the Cowboys years of elite play. They are each incredibly skilled and deserving, but only one can permanently take the reins of the offense.

This decision certainly seems like a tough one to call for team owner Jerry Jones, but in actuality, it really shouldn’t be.

For nine weeks now, the pressure on Prescott to perform has slowly increased. Fans and analysts alike have scanned his every movement in search of one hiccup, so they can begin calling for a change.

But nine games in, Prescott has left no doubt. Despite his youth, he has consistently performed at an elite level, shown all the qualities of a true leader and has been able to stay on the field.

Dependability by the quarterback is key for any team with Super Bowl aspirations, and unfortunately, the trust that Jones once had in Romo has slowly begun to fade with each new injury. On the other hand, Prescott has come through on a weekly basis, showing no reason for a change.

He may be young and inexperienced, but Prescott is the real deal, and if the Cowboys want their best chance at the Vince Lombardi, they should hand him permanent control of the offense sooner rather than later.

Michael Broughton is a

contributing writer for The Bona Venture. His email is

broughmc15@bonaventure.edu