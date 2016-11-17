Community linked by gratitude

By Liam McGurl

Features Editor

The offices of the John J. Murphy Professional Building are home to a few things: mounted professor accolades, tattered photos, countless coffee cups and, sometimes, a cat or two. There’s one thing slowly connecting all these scholar’s domains, though – a chain, bound by a combination of staples and gratitude.

Dubbed the “gratitude chain,” this amalgamation of rolled and linked construction paper strips was brought to the Jandoli School of Communication by Kimberly DeSimone, a lecturer of journalism and mass communication.

Begging for students to write out something they’re thankful for on a slice of fall-patterned construction paper, the chain looms from the wall between DeSimone and fellow lecturer David Kassnoff’s offices, much like a welcoming banner.

DeSimone, an avid blogger herself, said she got the idea from her friend Erica – who pitched the craft project on her yoga-based blog, backyardkidsyoga.com.

“She suggested it as something parents can do with their children,” DeSimone said. “So, in her house, she does it with her two little girls. They do it every day.”

An adaptation of the idea seemed fitting for the Bonaventure campus, she explained.

“[I thought], well, that’s a really cute idea for your kids, but it could be a really awesome idea, I think, for students, because they’re in a stressful time right now,” she said. “They just finished midterms, [are] going into the end of the year — everything’s a little crazy.”

This initial idea was then catapulted by a profound Instagram post DeSimone saw later that day, reading, “What if you woke up tomorrow and all you had was the things you were grateful for the day before?”

And, so, DeSimone rounded up her go-to crafters, Heather Harris, Ph.D, an assistant professor of journalism and mass communication, and Hannah Gordon, a senior journalism and mass communication major.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be doing this fun artsy crafty thing, but I’m not artsy crafty. I could use some help,” DeSimone recounted. “They loved the idea.”

DeSimone gathered the materials from a nearby Michaels, while Harris and Gordon helped set up the display outside DeSimone’s office.

“We spent a lunch hour basically cutting paper and figuring out how to explain it to people quickly and easily and put it up,” she added.

The one differentiating factor between this adaptation and the old-fashion, 70s versions, which DeSimone said she made as a child: This is less superficial.

Instead of ripping off links with each passing day before a holiday, students instead add on as time passes.

“I felt like it was a more introspective, interesting approach to a concept that’s been around a really long time,” she said.

As links are added to the chain, holding positive messages of gratitude, DeSimone said she’s considered possible avenues to further this positivity project.

“I think once we get through the holiday season and get back, I’m going to open them and put them face out on the wall,” she said. “It’s kind of like graffiti…I think we need a little light right now.”

DeSimone added that she’s also considered doing this again before other major holidays – such as Christmas – and would even continue adding on to the current chain leading up to winter break.

Either way, the chain continues to grow along the hallway of second Murphy, creating a community of positivity while giving thanks to the community both within and outside the halls of that very building.

