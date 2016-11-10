Tiger Woods set to return

Next month, the world will see if Tiger Woods has what it takes to make another impact on the game of golf, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The game showcases the top golfers in the world, and what’s a better way to show that you’re back and better than ever than winning the tournament on your first major back? After being gone from the game for over a year due to multiple back surgeries and not having enough confidence to play in any majors, the 14-time major winner and number-one-ranked golfer in the world soon dropped to being number 831 in the world. This will be a big challenge for the return of Woods, because not only will he be in the tournament, but so will Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth. If Woods can keep up with those three players, then you know Woods is back and fully healthy to continue playing for years to come. Don’t get me wrong; we may see some rusty spots, but when it comes to getting back into competition mode, it’s like riding a bike, especially for Woods.

In a previous interview with PBS newsman Charlie Rose, Rose asked Woods if he believes he’ll get 18 majors to tie the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, and Woods responded with confidence that he can walk away from the game with more. This proves to the media and many golf fans around the world that Woods is ready and on the hunt to become one of the top golfers in the world once again.

But if Woods comes back and is not in full form, we shouldn’t hang our heads and say, “I thought he was ready,” or things of that sort. It takes time for somebody to come back and get ready to be in tip-top shape to play a competitive sport.

Look at Paul George in the NBA. After his gruesome leg injury that took him out for a whole season, he took his time with rehab and playing little by little when he made his return. The fans understood what he was going through with his process of trying to get healthy and play in full competition mode again.

But we shouldn’t be thinking about the negative, only the positive. If Woods tells the world on national television he is ready to come back and break as many records and win as many majors as possible, then we should watch history happen before our eyes.

