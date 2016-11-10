Sacred Places: The Blessed Virgin Mary statue

By Yoselin Person

Staff Writer

The Blessed Virgin Mary, located next to the Hickey Dining Hall, is known to be one of the oldest statues with a long history at Bonaventure.

The statue came from Italy in 1877, and it has been on campus ever since. The statue was originally situated in a niche that was located above the entrance of the former chapel. In 1930, there was a massive fire that occurred on campus, from which the statue remarkably survived the incident.

Fr. Ross Chamberland, O.F.M., director of the Lateran Center, believes the survival of the statue is the remembrance of the presence and love of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“I believe the statue surviving the fire was a reminder to the university of the compelling presence and love of the Blessed Mother,” said Chamberland. “She is with us always, directing us to Christ, no matter what tragedy and struggle may come.”

The survival of the Blessed Virgin Mary statue has been carried down for generations ever since. The statue of Mary is believed to be one of the statues with a big connection to the school, and something that makes Bonaventure unique.

“… It’s linked with the past much more than the others,” said Fr. Dominic Monti, O.F.M., a member of Holy Name Province. “In other words, it goes back to the beginning of the school.”

Chamberland agrees that the statue has a great impact on Bonaventure due to its history.

“The statue and the Tabernacle door are visible signs of our history, of our foundation and of our mission as a Catholic University,” said Chamberland.

Therefore, the impact of its presence makes students at Bonaventure believe the Blessed Virgin Mary brings special meaning to the school.

“…The statue of Mary could represent withstanding tough situations, and none of the other statues have a story like that,” said Sean Riordan, a freshman journalism and mass communication major. “The statue of Mary survived because of a miracle, and that definitely is a great meaning to the school.”

Anna Thomas, a freshman biology major, believes the importance of the Blessed Virgin Mary story should be known to the people on campus.

“…This statue is honestly up for questioning and makes you think,” said Thomas. “If people knew more about its story, then people would see its importance to the school.”

While a few people aren’t aware of the story behind the Blessed Virgin Mary statue, it will continue to be one of the campus’ oldest statues — one with a unique historical background.