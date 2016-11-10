Marvel’s newest feat triumphs

By Thomas Cottingham

Features Assignment Editor

With the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe already underway, Dr. Strange brings a new, smart and out-of-world hero onto the big screen.

Dr. Stephen Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, is perhaps the best neurosurgeon in the world.

He can go through hours of strenuous surgeries and can perform nearly impossible methods to save lives. However, his dedication and acclaim from his job feeds the hero’s massive ego.

While caring more about awards and his own pride instead of others, including his on-and-off relationship with his girlfriend, Strange gets into a serious accident, injuring both his arms. Not being able to continue his career, Strange snaps and must go beyond the knowledge of reality to heal back to his regular self. With his arrogant and narcissistic nature, it takes time for Dr. Strange to master the dimensional magic taught by a master teacher known as The Ancient One, who gives him incredible abilities.

As with most superhero flicks, Marvel always bring the best when it comes to visuals. With Dr. Strange, the visuals are easily one of the best that Marvel has produced in a while. Multiple scenes are breathtaking and just hard to imagine. The use of twisting cities and teleportation presents the audience with an exciting visual experience. The film deals with concepts of traveling through dimensions of time and space, which means it brings epic battles between martial artists and location-traveling magicians. For example, the students of The Ancient One battle beings of the dark dimension in New York City while flipping over reality, which results in fight scenes that take place on sides of buildings. The 3D for this film is almost a must.

Cumberbatch’s performances is one of his greatest. This is hard to say because of appearing in acclaimed films such as 12 Years a Slave and Black Mass and the hit television series, Sherlock; Cumberbatch shows the essence of Stephen Strange perfectly. He really shows the attitude of a person who is too good for anyone, with smug satisfaction. While learning the powers of an ancient magic that can create weapons, shields and portals to travel through, the dynamic hero of Dr. Strange finds a way to defeat the threats of Earth, in a witty way.

Dr. Strange fights against the Dark Dimension who try to doom Earth with the help of fellow student, Karl Mordo, and the spell librarian, Wong. Marvel cuts the humor too short compared to its other films. The humor is extremely dry instead of quirky and sharp. This film is more based on paying attention to the extremely well-written script than cheap laughs, however. The score for this film is also amazing. The eerie, mystical sound of a classical orchestra enhanced the mood and setting of the film indefinitely.

As a whole, Dr. Strange is nowhere near a boring movie. There is continual action whether it is at Mount Everest, New York City, Hong Kong or the surgeon room in the hospital. The shots and visuals are magnificent and will give you a complete mind blast after the credits roll. Marvel is continuing to show their dominance in the superhero movie industry, and Dr. Strange is just a breath of fresh air from the studio.