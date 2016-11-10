2016-17 Women’s Basketball team: Senior Guard Imani Outlaw

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

A senior elementary education major, Imani Outlaw has averaged 2.6 points, 0.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game in 96 games over her first three years. She also has shot 74.2 percent from the free throw line in that span. The native of Cincinnati, Ohio, attended Sycamore High School.

Outlaw started playing when she was young and was helped a lot by her father as she progressed.

“In third grade, so a very long time ago, I just played my local team. My dad was the coach,” Outlaw said. “My dad pushed me a lot; he thought I was talented. I was always one of the better kids and I just developed my talent, and pursued it.”

She said she feels it is important to finish her career on the right foot, especially coming off of last year, and knows what she needs to do to help the team going forward.

“Senior is a big deal. It’s my last season, [so] I want to go out with a bang,” Outlaw said. “We obviously had a good season last year, [we] just to continue that success this year. I would say I’m the vocal leader and energy bringer to practice and games.”

Outlaw enjoys other things besides basketball, including music and food.

“I like to sing and dance, but I’m not good at either,” Outlaw said. “I like to cook a lot too.”

