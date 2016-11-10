2016-17 Women’s Basketball team: Junior Guard Mariah Ruff

by Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

Mariah Ruff is a junior chemistry major, who averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game last year, starting in all 32 games played. Through her first two years at Bonaventure, Ruff has started in 52 of 62 games played; averaging 8.6 points per game, along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. She is from Oneonta, New York, and attended Oneonta High School.

Ruff said she began her basketball career very early, and kept going because of the familiarity of it.

“Probably when I was [in] first [or] second grade; a long time ago,” Ruff said. “Sports is a big thing in my family. My brother used to play, my dad coached, so it was just a normal [daily] thing. My dad would go to practice [and] I would go to practice with him.”

She said she sees the biggest goal for her as the whole teaming having success, and knows what she wants to do to accomplish that.

“Just to do whatever it takes to get the team the win, so whatever I have to do to do that is what I’m willing to do,” Ruff said. “I love to give assists; I think that’s what gets my scoring going. I also like to defend the best player; shutting down the best player is probably one of the best feelings you can have.”

Off the court, Ruff said she likes to spend time in nature.

“I really like to do outdoors stuff,” Ruff said. “I like to play with my animals and I like to make maple syrup. I’m pretty much a country kid.”

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu