2016-17 Women’s Basketball team: Graduate Forward Gabby Richmond

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

Gabby Richmond is in her fifth year at St. Bonaventure University, having redshirted as a freshman and now being a graduate student. She has made 51 career starts in 88 games with the Bonnies, and averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season. She is a native of Chicago, Ill., and attended Morgan Park High School.

Richmond said her father was a major factor in the start and progression of her basketball career.

“I started playing at a local park; my dad was my coach,” Richmond said. “My whole younger career he was my coach and I realized I could get a scholarship and pay for school, that was what kept me going; my passion for the game also.”

She said using her experience is a major part of her role on such a young team.

“A leader before anything, being that I’ve been here the longest, being a leader on and off the floor,” Richmond said. “So, rebounding [and] holding down the post position [are] definitely my big roles this year.”

Away from basketball, Richmond enjoys relaxing and binge watching some shows.

“I’m a really good Netflix watcher,” Richmond said. “Right now I’m watching Grey’s Anatomy [and] Wentworth. I wouldn’t know what to do without Netflix, it is what keeps me busy.”

