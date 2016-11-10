2016-17 Men’s Basketball team: Sophomore Forward LaDarien Griffin

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

Returning for his sophomore year, LaDarien Griffin is a 6’6” forward from Jacksonville, Florida. Griffin saw time in 10 games last season, averaging 0.5 PPG and shooting 40.0% from the floor. He is a sports marketing major.

When asked about why he chose Bonaventure, he talked about the fans, and how the community makes him feel like he’s back home.

“When you go to other schools, basketball is big, but not like Bonaventure. Everybody goes to the games, said Griffin. “I love seeing the families and environment. The school is close knit. It’s a smaller town, so being here is kind of like home. Definitely the coaches, too.”

Griffin wants to take his experiences from last year’s season and apply it to this year by minimizing mistakes and staying more focused.

“I just want to play with my team and bring energy and be whatever the team needs me to be,” said Griffin. “I want to learn from last year’s mistakes, and not try to repeat similar things. Just making sure we close games out and never take any days off. Last year, we had our moments, and this year we have to stay more focused.”

Griffin likes to play video games in his spare time; however, he does not go for the game that you would expect him to.

“I play a lot of video games,” said Griffin. “Most basketball players like 2k, but I like Madden. I’m from down south, so when football isn’t on we’re playing Madden.”

