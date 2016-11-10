2016-17 Men’s Basketball team: Junior Forward Quinn Lee Yaw

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

Quinn Lee Yaw, a transfer from Edinboro University, is joining the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team this year as a junior. A power forward from Jamestown, New York, Lee Yaw is a psychology major.

When asked about his decision to transfer from a division II to a division I school, specifically Bonaventure, he described the process as a blessing.

“I contacted coaches all over the country, and Pappano was the only one to email me back,” said Lee Yaw. “It was more of a blessing and a sign rather than me choosing. I got lucky.”

Although Lee Yaw is on the roster, he is only allowed to participate in practice.

“I just want to come out with a big smile on my face, come out hard, play hard, and play a lot of defense,” said Lee Yaw. “ I want to make sure they know how to put the ball in the basket.”

For hobbies, basketball isn’t the only sport he plays.

“I’m really good at soccer, and I can cook really well.”

