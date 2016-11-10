2016-17 Men’s Basketball team: Freshman Forward/Center Amadi Ikpeze

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

Joining the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team as a freshman, Amadi Ikpeze is a 6’10” forward from Buffalo, New York. Playing for Amherst High School, he led them to the Section VI Class A-2 championship with a 22-2 record. During his senior year, he averaged 13.2 PPG, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.5 blocked shots. Ikpeze is majoring in business management.

Ikpeze talked about the pros about choosing a college close to home.

“Mainly because it was close. It’s only a hour and a half away from Buffalo, and my family can come and support me,” said Ikpeze. “I felt comfortable with the coaches and players during my visit, and they stuck with my during the recruiting process the entire time.”

Standing tall for the Bonnies, he knows how effective his height can be for the team.

“Because of my size and my youth, I feel like I can bring a lot of rebounding and defensive potential,” said Ikpeze. “Eventually offensive, I just have to work on my game.”

When he’s not playing basketball or busy with school work, he likes to relax.

“I like to play video games, especially 2k,” said Ikpeze.

