By Gabrielle Richards-Hinds

Contributing Writer

On Monday, the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts will hold a performance with special music guest Andreas Ottensamer, principal clarinetist of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. This is a one night only performance, so students have only one chance to hear his music here.

Ludwig Brunner, executive director of the Quick Center, said that St. Bonaventure students should expect a “world class performance from an extraordinary young musician who is enjoying acclaim around the world.”

Brunner advised students who are not musically orientated stop by and watch the performance.

“Andreas Ottensamer is a very charismatic performer who, besides being an outstanding musician, also is an advocate for staying healthy through athletics,” Brunner said. “He formed his own soccer club, which currently plays in the Vienna/Austria league. Buzzfeed.com voted Andreas Ottensamer as one of the ten sexiest musicians in Europe. He has a very large following of fans on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.”

The concert will be held in the Quick Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will ending at approximately 9:15. Tickets will be on sale for St. Bonaventure University students for $5. There will be free rush-hour tickets sold as well, and any ticket not sold one hour before the concert will be given for free to all students of the university. There will be a mixture of classical and pop music medleys. According to Brunner, this is a concert for everyone on campus to enjoy regardless if students study music, have an interest in music or if they just want to have a great time listening to classical orchestrated music.

Brunner said the concert was the result of much planning.

“Let’s call it the Austrian Connection: I’m Austrian and last year after a concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall I met the Austrian agent for the Austrian musician Andreas Ottensamer,” Brunner said. “The negotiations and planning took some time, but after the Berlin Philharmonic finalized their United States tour and we found the window of Monday, Nov. 14, we could settle at an affordable fee. His accompanist, Holger Groschopp, is also touring with the Berlin Philharmonic.”

Brunner is very excited about this upcoming performance because this is the only recital appearance of Andreas Ottensamer in New York State and it will be great for students to “experience the performance of a world class musician” in such a small space, according to Brunner.

When asked about what St. Bonaventure students can take away from this performance, he jokingly responded, “That classical music is not only of interest to the older generation.”