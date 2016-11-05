Men’s Basketball cruises past Alfred

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team defeated the Alfred Saxons, 99-72 exhibition game. Alfred is a division III school. Coach Mark Schmidt’s sons, Nick and Derek, both are guards on the Saxons.

Coach Mark Schmidt talks about what it meant for him to coach against his two sons.

“It was special. We talked about it last spring about if they were interested in doing it and you don’t have to many opportunities to be able to have your sons on the same court that your coaching. It will be something that we will be able to talk about for the rest of our lives.”

Coming into this game, there was all the hype about the sons playing their father, Nick said he just had to get the nerves out.

“I think it went to plan, we were going to get the jitters out early but we were definitely excited to play in front of all these people that watched us play all through high school. I think it was fun.”

Nick jokingly said, “I don’t even look at him,” when referencing the question if there was any talking throughout the game.

Derek says that, “he’s a trash talker.”

“When we were in the lay up lines he gave me a nice little bump and I thought it was one of the players so I didn’t look very much but I saw it was him so I gave him a nice little elbow back,” Derek Schmidt said.

The Bonnies started the game by a wide margin, going up 18 to two. They wouldn’t let off the gas until the Saxons brought the game within 10, with five minutes left in the first half. The Bonnies would eventually pull up to a 24-point half time lead.

Coming out of the half the Bonnies continued to poor on the baskets. They caused 18 turnovers and had 26 second chance points to the Saxons six. The Bonnies height and strength in the low post was to much for the Saxons.

Head Coach of the Saxons Russ Philips said he’s going to use this game as a teaching tool.

“We knew what were up against and you could see in that first three to four minutes, we were a little shell shocked,” Head Coach Russ Philips said. “The guys are a little bit bigger, little bit faster but really happy with how they settled in. I thought the bench gave us a little a really good lift and we competed.”

The Bonnies spread the points around as four players were in double figures; Junior’s guard’s Matt Mobley, 22 points, seven rebound, and 6 assists; Jaylen Adams 16 points, three rebounds, and six assists; Idris Taqqee 16 points, two rebounds, and five steals. Also freshmen forward Josh Ayeni added 12 points, and seven rebounds. All 12 players saw playing time and had an attempt of a shot.

Mobley talks about how it feels to be able to finally suit up and go play.

“It felt good to be back out there again, sitting out a whole year I was anxious but like coach said we still have to play both ends, so I have to get better on defense and the offense will take care of itself,” Mobley said.

Coach Mark Schmidt on his team and how they played tonight in the exhibition.

“We are a work in progress, I thought from an offensive stand point we played well, but it’s not just an offensive game we have to do a better job,” Coach Mark Schmidt. “I thought we did a decent job on the back board but we should with the size that we have over Alfred. We didn’t do a good job of defending, we weren’t disciplined enough, Alfred made 14 threes, but from a defensive standpoint we have to short things up.”

The Bonnies are back on the floor Saturday Nov. 12 against the St. Francis Red Flash at 4 p.m. in the Reilly Center.