Bonnies take win over Edinboro

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team picked up a victory today over the Edinboro Fighting Scots, winning this afternoon’s exhibition game 50-25.

The game opened up slowly for both sides, with each team struggling to find its offense. They traded baskets within the first minute and a half, but then when on a cold streak where no points were scored between the 8:53 and 4:38 marks of the first quarter. The total scoring for the opening quarter was 6-2 in favor of the Bonnies.

The offenses would continue to struggle over the course of the second quarter, as they struggled to find their footing in the game. Missed shots continued to be an issue that plagued both teams and allowed there to be 45 rebounds between both teams.

The Edinboro defense played a high pressure press-style defense, which limited the space the Bonnies players had to generate scoring opportunities and led to turnovers.

In the first half, the combined turnover total was 15. The Fighting Scots held a 13-11 lead at the half, fueled by senior guard Katie Fischer and her nine points.

“I really think the first half was a reflection of people in new roles,” Bonnies head coach Jesse Fleming said. “They have got to understand they can’t wait for somebody else to make something happen, they are in new roles and they are the ones that have to make something happen.”

After going down 19-14 early in the third quarter, the Bonnies began to put together a drive. They tied the game and took the lead on a 19-0 run, keeping Edinboro off the score sheets until the 7:16 mark of the fourth quarter. They would not surrender the lead for the rest of the game.

“We have these quarters [when] we play great for stretches,” Fleming said. “We have got to clean up these sections where we are not getting the ball in the paint or we are not finishing around the basket. We have got to be more than an 18 to 19 minute team.”

The Bonnies only allowed six points in both the third and fourth quarters, outscoring Edinboro in the second half 39-12 en route to the win.

The Bonnies were led on offense by junior guard Mariah Ruff’s 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Graduate-student forward Gabby Richmond also chipped in with her play on the glass, picking up 12 rebounds in her 29 minutes on the floor.

They were also helped by freshman Rhianna Council, who entered the game for the final three minutes and scored six points, along with grabbing one rebound. Fellow freshman Sarah Hart was also given an opportunity in the game, playing 20 minutes and grabbing seven rebounds while on the court.

“In the first half we were down on ourselves,” Ruff said. “But as soon as we started picking each other up, we came together, I think it was the connectedness that we got, and that got us on the run.”

The Bonnies will open up regular season play on Nov. 11 when they play Niagara on the road at 5 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu