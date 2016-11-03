We’re more than athletes

Being known as an “athlete” is a title that is mostly respected but carries some negativity. They are either respected for their admirable characteristics and traits that they have earned and worked for, or they are disliked for their supposed lack of intellect and drive outside of their respective sport.

When I think of an athlete, some traits come to mind: someone who has a strong work ethic, is driven and persistent. Now these traits are usually viewed with regard to athletics. When I think of an athlete in a setting outside of athletics, the positive traits tend to fade and words such as dumb, lazy and selfish are more applicable to the individual. Does this even make sense? Why does the identity of being an “athlete” attach these labels and apply the social stigma of only being able to be an athlete?

Athletes should strive to become much more. If an athlete is able wake up at 5 a.m., complete a two-hour workout, have breakfast and be ready for class by 8 a.m. then why should they stop there?

The positive traits earned from endless hours and years of participation in athletics should be applied to all aspects of the individual’s life. What I am specifically pointing out is, to be an athlete takes an immense amount of self-discipline. When we expect them to only apply self-discipline to merely one aspect of their lives (sports), then by default, we are creating a limitation for all athletes. This will result with only a brave few who will break this ugly mold and contribute more to society than simply their athletic achievements.

In both the high school and collegiate settings, this idea is referred to as the “athlete trap.” I myself have fallen prey to this cruel social trend and after realizing, I wanted so badly to do everything in my power to change it.

I thought I was stuck, year after year floating by and never really applying myself to anything besides my athletic endeavors. For nearly nine years of my life now, I have identified myself as a swimmer. I still do, but now I understand that this label is not a limitation; it is an addition to who I am and what I can achieve as a person. Ever since this revelation, I have lived more abundantly and filled with a greater purpose.

A solution that I found successful in my own life is to appreciate the time spent on each task and the amount of mistakes it can take to improve in areas outside of my comfort zones.

However, society as a whole should actively try to tear down these old social trends. Not only are these trends damaging and limiting for the individuals, but there are countless opportunities that we would all benefit from in every aspect if we had more people actively contributing towards societal advancements.

Matthew Goettler is a contributing writer for the Bona Venture. His email is goettlml13@bonaventure.edu