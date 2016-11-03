School celebrates All Saints’ Day Mass

By Joe Sanchez-Castro

Contributing Writer

The All Saints’ Day Mass welcomed 30 people into the University Chapel on Nov. 1 in Doyle Hall.

Father David Couturier, O.F.M, the administrator and coordinator of the mass, read gospels, sang hymns from the Bible and spoke about the true meaning of this day and explained why it is celebrated.

Fr. Francis J. Di Spigno, O.F.M., executive director of University Ministries, said, “This is a day to remember all the people through history and all the people in our lives that lived good, holy, blessed and wonderful lives,” said Di Spigno. “Saint just means that you are in heaven. You don’t have to be declared a saint by the church to be in heaven. We believe we are all destined to be saints. This mass is to recognize the people that the church doesn’t specify.”

Di Spigno expanded on his response by saying how the mass tied into the university’s Franciscan values.

“One Franciscan value here at St. Bonaventure University is community,” said Di Spigno.

“There is a communal aspect to this mass. This community that we belong to is not just in this world. The community that we belong to is also in heaven. So, we are still in communion with the saints, the people who have gone before us. We are still connected to them. We are still in communion with them.”

Di Spigno said the most important thing to take away from the mass is realizing that we are in the company of all good people, living and deceased. Di Spigno said that his favorite part of the mass was just to see more people coming into the mass.

Students from the university gave their insight from the mass, as well.

“I loved the mass because I got to receive communion and worship with others,” said Matthew Lane, a senior history major. “Receiving Communion always centers me and makes me feel very much at peace. Franciscan values were communicated through the homily, which was focused on service to the poorest in our communities, as well as being a light for others around us.”

“The most important thing to take away from today’s mass is that we should all aim to be saints. A good start is by just doing little things that make life better for those around us,” Lane said.

Cole Heilman, a freshman finance major, added, “I loved the songs and the feeling of community that I got from the Mass. I feel like the goal was to bring our community closer and for us to realize that by being good, in essence, we are being like the saints. It’s great to understand that anybody has the ability and potential to be a saint.”

sanchejd16@bonaventure.edu