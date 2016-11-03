Going from the court to the field

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

After playing four years as a member of the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team, Nyla Rueter now plays on the women’s rugby team as a graduate student.

Head coach Clarence Picard said Rueter brings professionalism in her approach to the team.

“That impacts everything from how she watches film, the questions she asks [and] her ability to understand strategic concepts. From the first practice she attended, you could tell she takes the little things seriously,” Picard said. “She’s used to being coached very hard, so we can throw a lot of responsibility at her all at once and she isn’t overwhelmed.”

Rueter said influence from her sister playing rugby had always caught her interest.

“I might as well try it since I had the chance,” Rueter said.

Never playing before brought some difficulties, but “All of my teammates helped all of the newcomers out a lot,” Rueter said.

Picard said that her communication skills are strong, and it helps keep the team organized during games. He also said she is one of the most impressive athletes that he has ever coached.

Picard said she is strong and explosive with a good vision, very good hands and good footwork.

“That gives us a certain advantage when we are able to run certain plays through her or get her connected with backline players like Rachel Noone and Emily Sion.”

Picard said that rugby is similar to other sports, which actually helps Rueter relate to the game better.

“The spatial awareness and recognition of 2-on-1 situations are directly translatable between the sports; also defensive footwork and body position,” Picard said. “Those are all strengths of Nyla’s, and she has been able to recognize and adapt those strengths in basketball to rugby.”

Rueter described the similarity and difference between basketball and rugby.

“Both sports are taken very seriously, but with basketball there was a lot more time put into it; your school is getting paid for, so the coaching staff makes sure you’re on top of everything,” Rueter said.

Rueter said being a Division 1 athlete has helped her with rugby.

“The competitiveness is the main thing that compares the two. The dynamics of the game are entirely different, but team cohesiveness is incredibly important for any level of sport,” Rueter said.

The Bonnies faced Plattsburgh last Saturday and Rueter thinks the team was prepared for it.

“We had a pretty good week of practice in preparation for our game this past weekend, so I think if we have another good week, then we will definitely play well and compete hard,” Rueter said. “We’ve all made a lot of improvements this year, individually and as a team.”

On the season Rueter is second on the team with 12 tries and also 11-17 kicking.

Rueter and the Bonnies are back in action tomorrow as they play Colgate University at 12 p.m. in Rochester.

