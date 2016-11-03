Durant’s humanizing move

Professional athletes are a rare breed. The athleticism, determination and willpower that it takes to become a professional in any sport can’t be found in your average person. In today’s world, with social media outlets such as YouTube and Twitter, we as a society are constantly being reminded just how incredible these athletes are.

But as we get lost in our shock and amazement, we forget that these physical freaks really aren’t much different than us. They are real people with real feelings and real lives outside of sports. They make mistakes and do wrong just like anybody else. There is more to an athlete than their highlight tape, but our society has failed to understand this for years. And it was possibly never more evident this summer when Kevin Durant decided to join the Golden State Warriors.

As expected, Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City for the reigning Western Conference champions didn’t go over well with the sports world. As the ink dried on the fresh new contract, a man once beloved for his exciting style and tireless work ethic transformed into the most hated man in basketball. He was deemed a coward, too scared to face real competition. His jersey was burned. His billboards were vandalized. His posters were torn down.

Essentially, the great reputation that Kevin Durant worked the last nine years to mold was destroyed in one day. And within the context of basketball, it all made sense. He was the Benedict Arnold of the league, crossing over enemy lines and turning his back on the place he had called home for nine years. It seems to be the perfect validation for public insult and slander. But what these people fail to realize is that Kevin Durant’s life and wellbeing isn’t contained within the context of basketball.

Because of the excitement and fun that comes with playing sports, it is easy to forget that for professional athletes, it is a job. For Kevin Durant, playing basketball is a form of employment, the same way helping patients is for a doctor, or defending clients is for an attorney. But if that attorney was to leave his old firm for a better one, would he be as severely criticized? No, because he was simply striving to be as successful as possible in his line of work, and that is exactly what Durant did. He didn’t turn his back on the people of Oklahoma City. He didn’t intentionally ruin the NBA season for all fans of opposing teams. He simply chose to be in the best possible situation for himself, as anybody else would’ve done.

Yes, this basketball season may not be as competitive as in years prior. Yes, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors will likely end up wiping the floor with whoever they run into. And yes, it is all because he chose to play in Golden State. But that decision does not make him a coward or a villain; it makes him human.

Michael Broughton is a contributing writer for the Bona Venture. His email is broughmc15@bonaventure.edu