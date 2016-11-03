Club to host election viewing party

By Gabrielle Richards-Hinds

Contributing Writer

College Democrats club will host an election event in the Rathskellar on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“We will be watching the election results as they come in on news stations like CNN and Fox News,” said Jenna Maxwell, a junior political science major.

Topics regarding the election will be discussed, but the main focus of the election event is the enjoyment students on campus will get while watching the results.

“The purpose of the event is to gather together and have fun, enjoying access to free snacks and a bartender, while watching who our next president will be,” said Maxwell, the president of College Democrats. “I am most looking forward to finding out who the next president of our nation will be.”

While Maxwell isn’t comfortable with sharing whom she will be voting for publicly, she hopes students will stop by during the event and enjoy watching the election results.

“This election event will affect our campus as it provides equality and fair treatment to people belonging to both parties,” she added. “It’s a safe place to come and hopefully enjoy watching who our nation’s leader will be.”

The election event is open to all students and welcomes those aligned with differt political parties.

Geoffrey Broadbent, another College Democrats member, said he’ll likely vote for Hillary Clinton. He added that he’s looking forward finally learning of the presidential race’s winner.

“[I’m excited for] just a chance to relax and have fun after what has been a long election season, and of course finding out who will be the next president of the United States as well as the results of key congressional races,” he said. “…[F]inding out the results of the election will definitely have an impact on the students on campus.”

Broadbent thinks that students are going to be involved with this election event because it gives students a place to view the results in a fun non–hostile environment, too.

“It is going to be a great time, and we are hoping to not just have students but some faculty join us on election night,” he said. “Food and drinks will be available, so it is a great chance for students to stop by for any amount of time to have fun and enjoy the election night coverage.”

The election event is open to people of all political backgrounds and both Broadbent and Maxwell encourage those affiliated with different political views to attend.

richargs15@bonaventure.edu