Basic travel essentials for break

By Simone Robinson

Staff Writer

Get prepared as you travel this holiday season with a basic travel essentials list, which incorporates everyday items to keep you comfortable.

Fuzzy Socks

Bring a pair of fuzzy socks while traveling to prevent any moments of discomfort or constriction you may feel as a result of wearing bulky fall boots.



Snacks

Traveling nonstop for hours without food and water can place you in a very vulnerable position, which may result in mild headaches and, in severe cases, dehydration. As you travel, make sure to bring at least two bottles of water and snacks that are filling.



Lip Balm



Due to the cold weather, it is essential to pack at least two lip balms or a small tub of Vaseline with you on your trip, to prevent dry lips and skin.

Notebook



Traveling for hours can become quite dull, so bring a cute notebook along with you to doodle, complete your homework or create your study schedule for finals.

Hoodie

Bring a hoodie or oversized sweater to stay warm and comfortable during your trip. If you prefer to utilize something that’s a bit more lightweight and flexible, then pack a large fall scarf.

Wallet

The worst thing that any traveler can experience is a forgotten or stolen wallet, so be sure to bring your wallet and an additional small pouch during your trip. As a precaution, be sure to split your money in half, adding a portion in each wallet, and place each item in a secure location.



First Aid Kit

Always bring a small first-aid kit for emergencies. You may save someone’s life or maybe your own.



Headphones



Headphones are another crucial essential while traveling. Bring a pair or two with you on your journey, so that you can watch movies or listen to music in peace and harmony.

robinsss12@bonaventure.edu