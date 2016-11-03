2016-2017 St. Bonaventure Women’s Basketball team: Sophomore Guard Keely Fresh

By Kiley O’Donnell

Staff Writer

A sophomore guard from Lexington, Virginia, Keeley Fresh ended last season appearing in 10 games averaging 0.9 PPG. In high school, she was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and averaged 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists during her senior year.

Basketball isn’t the only sport Fresh plays.

“I also play lacrosse and am a member of a couple of clubs here on campus,” said Fresh. “I’m always trying to get involved in the community any way I can.”

Fresh decided to redshirt her sophomore year, only allowing her to participate in practice due to a shoulder injury sustained prior to the season.

“Since I got hurt this year, I’m looking to use my experiences that I got last year from things like the NCAA tournament and having such a successful team and to pick up on the things that we did well and try to teach them to the newcomers this year,” said Fresh.

Fresh is originally from Virginia, so Bonaventure is a far stretch.

“I’m from Virginia originally, so Bonaventure is a long drive,” said Fresh. “I love the community. I love the way the campus is intertwined with the people outside and so many people come and support us. It’s really appreciated.”