2016-2017 Women’s Basketball team: Freshman Guard Jalisha Terry

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

Jalisha Terry an Accounting Major freshman point guard coming out of Hamady High School. She comes to the Bonnies averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 steals and 4.8 assists per game in her senior year of high school. Terry was named Michigan’s Associated Press Class C Player of the Year. She helped her team to the Class C quarterfinals. Terry was named to the The Flint Journal girls basketball “Dream Team.”

Terry describes why she decided Bonaventure.

“I got a full ride here, On one of my visits I really loved it. It was a good environment and atmosphere and the coaches treated me well.” She said.

After loosing a prolific guard in Nyla Rueter, Terry thinks she can help fill those shoes.

“I think since I’m a point guard I can bring a lot of energy and since there’s only two of us I think I can bring a lot to the team.”

Being so busy with classes, and basketball, Terry hasn’t had a chance to do much but outside of basketball she enjoys watching a lot of scary movies.

While Terry was outstanding in basketball in high school, she also was focused on school being an honor student every semester.