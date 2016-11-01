2016-2017 Bonnies Women’s Basketball team: Freshman Guard Danielle Migliore

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

Danielle Migliore is a freshman sports studies major from Frankfort, NY. She averaged 31.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 7.9 rebounds over the course of her senior season, earning Class C First Team All-State honors. She also set school records for career points with 2, 019 and three pointers made in a season with 72, at Frankfort-Schuyler High School.

Migliore said she wasn’t sure what she was in for when coming to St. Bonaventure, but that she has always enjoyed meeting people.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming in,” Migliore said. “Every grade I got to play up with different people, so it was just fun meeting new people and playing in the summer, I love meeting new teammates and playing on different teams, so that is what I like the most about it.”

She said that she thinks she can bring a good offensive game to the Bonnies backcourt this season.

“I’m a shooter, so I bring that to the team,” Migliore said. “But the freshmen all bring something different, which is good.”

Outside of basketball, Migliore said she has one hobby that she particularly enjoys.

“I like to listen to music; J. Cole, Drake, anyone really,” Migliore said.