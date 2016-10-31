2016 -2017 Bonnies Women’s Basketball team: Freshman Guard Sarah Hart

By Kiley O’Donnell

Staff Writer

A guard from Elgin, Minnesota, Sarah Hart is a freshman on the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team. She is studying sports management and human movement. In high school, she was a Minnesota Miss Basketball nominee. Which is an award given to the best high school girls basketball player in the state of Minnesota. She averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists during her junior year.

“I like the small campus,” said Hart. “I was actually home schooled, so coming from a class of one to a big school wouldn’t work so well for me. I like it here because it’s a small campus.”

When asked about personal contributions to the team, she talked about her toughness and enthusiasm.

“I think I can bring a lot of toughness,” said Hart. “I’m strong, so I think that can help out a lot and also my encouragement and positivity will help the team as well, too.”

She also possesses a few musical talents.

“I play the guitar,” said Hart. “I play for the Church here, and I also beat box.”