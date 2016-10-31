2016-2017 Bonnies Women’s Basketball team: Freshman Forward Sarah Young

Kiley O’Donnell

Staff Writer

Sarah Young is entering the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team as a freshman after a successful high school career, averaging 14.5 points and 12.0 blocks for Sacred Heart Academy. A forward from Depew, New York, Young is a biochemistry major.

Young said that she enjoys being far enough away from home, yet able to go and see her family

“I really liked Bonaventure before basketball because I came from a small high school and I really liked the small tight knit community that Bonaventure offers,” said Young. “I’m also from Buffalo, so it’s being away, but still close enough to see my family.”

When asked about what she personally can bring to the team, she said her hard work.

“I want to work as hard as I can and to take advantage of any opportunities that I may get in order to help the team in any way I can,” said Young.

Young also talked about a couple of fun facts that she has.

“I sing in the choir at the church here,” said Young. “And I have a one year-old sister, she’s pretty cute.”