2016 -2017 Bonnies Women’s Basketball team; Freshman Guard Rhianna Council

By Kiley O’Donnell

Staff Writer

Rhianna Council, a freshman guard from Durham, North Carolina, is joining the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team coming off of averaging 25.1 points and 9.8 rebounds at Northern High School. She is a sports studies major.

Council talked about her decision to commit to Bonaventure.

“I came up here for my visit and the coach was very enthusiastic about his job,” said Council. “The atmosphere was

beautiful, everyone was nice, and I just felt like this was the place where I could come.”

When asked about what she can bring to the team, she mentioned her enthusiasm, positivity, and energy.

“I think I can bring a lot of energy and I’ve been working on my jumpshot,” said Council. “Just being there when they need me, doing the little things, and having their backs.”

Council also talked about an interesting fun fact in her family.

“I have three brothers named Ricky,” said Counil. “My oldest brother plays at Providence College.”