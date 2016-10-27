Upgrades to pedestrian pathway: Construction began on the path from Devereux Hall to the Reilly center

By Jenn Eng

Contributing Writer

The two-stage process to repair and upgrade the walkway between Devereux Hall and the Reilly Center began Monday, Oct. 24.

Phil Winger, vice president for facilities, said construction is in its first stage, which includes repairing the walkway from the Butler Gym to Devereux Hall.

The second stage, planned to begin in spring, will repair the path from Butler to Robinson and Robinson and Falconio Halls.

“Currently, vehicles and pedestrians share a roadway, which is in poor repair,” said Winger. “As modified, it will be more clearly a pedestrian-only path.”

The 22-foot-wide walkway is planned to be wide enough to serve two-way vehicle traffic in case of on-campus events and emergency, Winger said.

The asphalt walkway will be ripped out and replaced with two terra-cotta tinted sidewalks to match the others around campus, with narrow asphalt between. It will be realigned into a gentle S-curve.

“The new alignment will highlight the view of the hills and downplay the industrial features of that access roadway,” said Winger.

He said there will be many upgrades cosmetically to the walkway, since its appearance doesn’t match the rest of campus.

“For the past 10 years, there has been work on paths and walkways,” said Winger. “This one has become conspicuous.”

Winger said there will be more plants, trees and bushes planted around the walkway in the spring.

“We expect to transform a low-point in campus landscape to a high-point,” said Winger. “The walk will be much nicer and greener.”

Winger said the project will benefit the Bonaventure community by making the campus more attractive and improving its atmosphere.

“It’s one more thing in favor to recruit more students and faculty here,” said Winger.

Full costs for the project are unknown.

However, financing will come from existing, operating and capital budgets, he said.

Officials plan for the first stage to be completed by the end of this year and the second stage by the end of the spring semester.

The road and sidewalk, currently blocked from Devereux Hall to just past Butler, is expected to reopen by mid-November.

Pedestrians are able to pass on the opposite side of Butler or the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts to move north and south. The east-west sidewalk will be kept open between Devereux and the Quick, said Winger.

engjg14@bonaventure.edu