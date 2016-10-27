STEM speakers visit via webcam

By Alexis Young

Staff Writer

Last Thursday Xiao-Ning Zhang , Ph.D., a biology professor, hosted a video conference of two science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, career talks for students at St. Bonaventure.

Zhang has a passion for helping STEM students. After speaking with friends and colleagues, she was directed to Mark Mueller and Sue Schade, the speakers of the event who share a similar desire to help.

Mueller works as a parts and services sales manager at KHD Humboldt Wedag. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech and has been working in the STEM field for the past 24 years. Over this timeframe, he has worked in industrial and citizens engineering and in project management.

Mueller’s advice to students was to gain experience, whether it be through internships, volunteering or other meaningful life experiences. He also recommended students to look everywhere for inspiration and encouraged them to talk to everyone they meet.

“I especially appreciated Mr. Mueller’s advice on the importance of networking and obtaining internship experiences,” said Setu Shah, a senior sports studies major. “He emphasized the fact that young people preparing to embark on their professional journey should not be afraid to experiment and step out of their comfort zone.”

Mueller has seen the benefits of networking in his own life, as he received career direction from a chance encounter with a neighbor while seeking help on his calculus homework. This neighbor happened to be Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple Inc.

Sue Schade is the founding advisor of Next Wave Health Advisors and will soon be launching a new healthcare information technology advisory services firm called StarBridge Advisors. She has 30 years of experience in healthcare IT management.

Schade gave students insight into what companies look for in new hires. Some of these things companies for included experiences, teamwork, transparency, open communication, accountability, innovation, continuous improvement and a focus on results.

Schade also gave advice on qualities students should look for in a mentor. The key qualities were to find someone who will encourage you and challenge you to be your best.

“I also enjoyed Mrs. Schade’s … advice on how to be a more competitive job applicant and stand out in the large pool of recent college graduates,” said Shah. “I really liked her advice on the importance of first impressions and how we should be very mindful of what we post and share on social media because it is the first thing potential employers look at before hiring.”

youngam13@boanventure.edu