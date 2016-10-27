Sr. Margaret Carney update

By Dom LoVallo

Managing Editor

Doctors have cleared Sr. Margaret Carney, O.S.F., president emeritus, to return to her home in Olean, following her recent bone marrow transplant.

Carney sent a letter to the Bonaventure community, saying she is doing well now and she is back home.

In the letter, Carney told the campus how much she appreciated the support.

“Let me thank you for the incredible support of your prayers, good wishes, messages and concern. The sense of being sustained by this field of energy and good will has motivated me to do all I can to cooperate with my medical team,” said Carney.

She said she is still weak. She has limits to her energy and diet, and she is at a higher risk of infection due to her immune system being weakened. Carney said she wants to try coming to events and having visitors soon.

In early November, Carney will have a biopsy to check the success of her transplant. She will then start the process of rebuilding her immune system including re-receiving many of her childhood vaccinations.

Carney thanked the Roswell team, which has helped her battle with cancer, and her friends, family, fellow Franciscans and the “SBU army of well-wishers” for their support.

lovalldv15@bonaventure.edu