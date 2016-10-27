Sacred Places: Our Lady of Wisdom

By Yoselin Person

Contributing Writer

Our Lady of Wisdom, located behind Francis Hall, is considered one of the few statues of Mary to be significant at St. Bonaventure University.

Having a statue that’s known for hope leaves a good feeling for the campus.

The statue of Our Lady of Wisdom was built in the 1950s. The area of the statue was formally on the grounds of Christ the King Seminary. The statue was then known for wisdom and knowledge.

“The seminarians who were there studying philosophy and theology, were studying things having to do with God,” said Fr. Dominic Monti, O.F.M., a member of Holy Name Province. “They wanted to build that shrine of Mary under that title of the seat of wisdom.”

Our Lady of Wisdom is a sacred statue that is viewed to seek wisdom; therefore, others look forward to praying to Mary.

“People pray for wisdom through the intercession of the Blessed Mother,” said Fr. Ross Chamberland, O.F.M., director of the Lateran Center. “We can be reminded of the presence of God, and the power of the spirit and the wisdom.”

The name of the statue, and the scripture, “I shine forth instruction like the dawn,” sends a powerful message about where wisdom came from.

“The Gospel of John says through him everything became to be,” said Fr. Dominic. “God’s spirit came upon Mary and she opened herself to God’s plan by saying yes. The revelation of God’s meaning of life is the secret of wisdom.”

Although over time the statue was surrounded by nature’s beauty, the statue is still recognized by others. Father Ross’ aspiration is to restore the missing piece of the Holy Spirit on Our Lady of Wisdom’s statue.

“It’s on my list of things to restore and renovate, said Fr. Ross. There was a Holy Spirit dove that’s no longer there, but that’s one of the things I want to restore.”

The area of the statue brings a peaceful aura to reflect, and represents the creed that it brings.

“I consider this the sacred place to go to because it is very quiet and serene for someone to think and process their thoughts,” said Mitchell Smith, a freshman marketing major. “It is located in a very peaceful area and is a very respectable representation of faith and Franciscan values.”

Our Lady of Wisdom’s distance from the heart of campus gives others determination to venture across Bonaventure in the name of finding peace.

“I think it’s definitely one of the sacred [places],” said Bobby Nguyen, a freshman cybersecurity major. “Since it’s far away from campus, this is a good place to reflect.”

